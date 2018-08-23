Manually CreateObject with custom predifined name.

New comment
 
Hello there,
I have created an indicator wich dysplays oscillators :


What I desire to do :
 When I create a trend line manually by clicking the mt4 button


I need the trend line to have a custom predifined name like : "My_Predefined_Name".

Is it possible ?
And can you lead me on the simpler way to do it please?

Regards.
 
Only if you add a new toolbar which does that in the code.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Only if you add a new toolbar which does that in the code.

Thank you.

New comment