Manually CreateObject with custom predifined name.
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I have created an indicator wich dysplays oscillators :
What I desire to do :
When I create a trend line manually by clicking the mt4 button
I need the trend line to have a custom predifined name like : "My_Predefined_Name".
Is it possible ?
And can you lead me on the simpler way to do it please?
Regards.