Scripts: OpenOrderMarketExecution
Hi cmillion
Thanks for your hard work.
but i want to ask, what is the benefit of opening 2 opposite orders? one will win and the 2nd will lose. so no profit then.
if i change the SL to less, there is a chance to win the two trades, but also both trades can lose.
Thanks
Hi cmillion
Thanks for your hard work.
but i want to ask, what is the benefit of opening 2 opposite orders? one will win and the 2nd will lose. so no profit then.
if i change the SL to less, there is a chance to win the two trades, but also both trades can lose.
Thanks
You can open only one direction, for this program is the appropriate settings.
Hi cmillion
Thanks for your hard work.
but i want to ask, what is the benefit of opening 2 opposite orders? one will win and the 2nd will lose. so no profit then.
if i change the SL to less, there is a chance to win the two trades, but also both trades can lose.
Thanks
You can open only one direction, for this program is the appropriate settings.
Hi again
you are right, i can choose one direction, but the question is which direction to choose?
Hi cmillion
Thanks for your hard work.
but i want to ask, what is the benefit of opening 2 opposite orders? one will win and the 2nd will lose. so no profit then.
if i change the SL to less, there is a chance to win the two trades, but also both trades can lose.
Thanks
You can open only one direction, for this program is the appropriate settings.
Hi again
you are right, i can choose one direction, but the question is which direction to choose?
If you know the direction, then why do advisers? :)
Hi CMillion
I saw this script you have wrote, Thanks very much. I had an inquiry, can you add a timer too?
Exact description: We opened a position by this script and set
everything, now price moves and hit the S/L. What I want this script to
do is that IF price comes back again to this level it opens the same
position with all settings the same BUT in a specific time period for
example in the next 18 hours. It may do this 15 time in this time
period, so IF possible add a Maximum number of trades to be taken like
this. IF you can add a price level for the script to start trading that
would also be great too.
Because I'm a trader NOT a programmer I don't know how to do it BUT I'm willing to learn too so if you don't have the time, maybe you can give me some ideas how I can add it to your script.
Hi cmillion
Thanks for your hard work.
but i want to ask, what is the benefit of opening 2 opposite orders? one will win and the 2nd will lose. so no profit then.
if i change the SL to less, there is a chance to win the two trades, but also both trades can lose.
Thanks
You can open only one direction, for this program is the appropriate settings.
Hi again
you are right, i can choose one direction, but the question is which direction to choose?
If you know the direction, then why do advisers? :)
cmillion@narod.ru
Dear Cmillion and friend.
That a great Idea.
But Can you help me on this. I need your help for Additional function,The Idea Is every week normally new open market will open. Normally It will different with previous week open market.
I like to play like this way.
Can you help me to add function.
1.Open Market - Line zero
2.Level Up : pips - (Horizontal line) Example 5 pips
3.Level down : in pips (Horizontal line) Example -5 pips
4. Opositeclose
1 order only in one time BUY or Sell.
I need Oppsiteclose, It will Buy and close sell (if crossing level up)or Open Sell closed buy (if crossing level down). And it continuous although the chart are YOYO.
I will wait for another week
Dear Cmillion and friend.
That a great Idea.
But Can you help me on this. I need your help for Additional function,The Idea Is every week normally new open market will open. Normally It will different with previous week open market.
I like to play like this way.
Can you help me to add function.
1.Open Market - Line zero
2.Level Up : pips - (Horizontal line) Example 5 pips
3.Level down : in pips (Horizontal line) Example -5 pips
4. Opositeclose
1 order only in one time BUY or Sell.
I need Oppsiteclose, It will Buy and close sell (if crossing level up)or Open Sell closed buy (if crossing level down). And it continuous although the chart are YOYO.
I will wait for another week
I do not speak English, I use http://translate.google.ru, so please write me in Russian, preferably directly to the post cmillion@narod.ru.
thanx for your hardwork Khlystov Vladimir, would you please so kind to add optional "trailing stop" feature to your script. It can be great if you have time to add "buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit" options with appropriate settings as well... thank in advance..
thanx for your hardwork Khlystov Vladimir, would you please so kind to add optional "trailing stop" feature to your script. It can be great if you have time to add "buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit" options with appropriate settings as well... thank in advance..
There is such adviser EA_TrailingStop. Here is his State.
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OpenOrderMarketExecution:
Author: Vladimir Khlystov