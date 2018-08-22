GBPUSD Price gone haywire

New comment
 

Just playing around with strategy tester and all of a sudden the prices for GBPUSD seem to be coming through wrong, they seem to be multiple by a factor of 100


Price x 100

Has anyone seen this before? and know what's causing this?

It seems like it's using points from the JPY set, I did load GBPJPY data recently from TickStory but I can't see why that would cause an issue as I had previously loaded USDJPY and EURJPY and it never caused an issue with the existing GBPUSD data

 
Mmmmm, I think I may have accidentally mapped GBPJPY data to GBPUSD, kinda feel like I didn’t (as I’m always quite careful filling out the broker configs) but it does explain the issue
New comment