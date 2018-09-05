how to get 10 years of M1 BACKTEST successfully

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i have tested several brokers and they all fail.

maximum 2 months of M1 price history there.

i have seen lots of programmers here in mql5.com that can test their systems in 10 years or even 15  years.

this problem is remaining in mt5 too.

does someone have any solution.

 
Seyedmajid Masharian:

i have tested several brokers and they all fail.

maximum 2 months of M1 price history there.

i have seen lots of programmers here in mql5.com that can test their systems in 10 years or even 15  years.

this problem is remaining in mt5 too.

does someone have any solution.

Try tickstory or histdata or any other ticks data providers website to download ticks data and import it into mt4 platform in order to be used for backtesting

All the steps are usually given there, how to use it.

 
Bacha Rehman:

Try tickstory or histdata or any other ticks data providers website to download ticks data and import it into mt4 platform in order to be used for backtesting

All the steps are usually given there, how to use it.

i have tested some websites but they do not offer tick data.

do you know any website?

 
Seyedmajid Masharian:

i have tested some websites but they do not offer tick data.

do you know any website?

tickstory

 

It 99% tick data and for major pairs its 15+ Years. It attaches a add-on to MT4 and already has the formatting for you to download files from places like tickstory, however by default it is already set up to download data from dukascopy. I used many of the tick data resources and this is the best. 

 
thank you all i will try them and let you know
 
Tickstory doesn’t work anymore with current mt4 version. Unless anyone can debate this 
 
Seyedmajid Masharian:

i have tested several brokers and they all fail.

Because of this :)


 
You can download 10 years of tick data from truefx. 
 

how do import it into MT4? in the history center it doesnt display anything when you select the csv file.

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