Indicators: Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator
@ BlueSky,
That is the funniest thing I've seen in a long time... almost fell off my chair.
Thanks!!! hahah
Hi,
Very Nice!
Very Impressive!
But it seems little bit Quackers to me! ROFLoL (< 8)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator:
Author: ROGER