Indicators: Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator

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Fibonacci-based Moving Averages indicator:

This indicator is EMAs drawn by Fibonacci numbers.

Author: ROGER

 
Overdone. Too many indicators will bring your attention away from simple patterns.
Refer to attachment.
 

@ BlueSky,

That is the funniest thing I've seen in a long time... almost fell off my chair.

Thanks!!! hahah

[Deleted]  

Hi,

Very Nice!

Very Impressive!

But it seems little bit Quackers to me! ROFLoL (< 8)

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