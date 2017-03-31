Experts: Simple Adviser EMA WMA RSI - page 2

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Jerry Stewart in the pdf eBook "The Laws of Charts and Men": THERE ARE BIG PLAYERS IN THE MARKET--THEY ARE KNOWN AS OPERATORS, operators have sophisticated computer systems that respond automatically when a weak hand enters the market. It is better to use conservative sound money management with a little bit of a chance than a shower of orders as Aggressive Semi-Automatic Escape does. I watched their supercomputer dodge every single take profit red line and stop out every trade with massive losses like a master chess champion. It is too well orchestrated to be a bunch of guys or girls in Japan or Europe. Several top-rated robots on this site suffered the same crash-obliteration and were no match for the unfair advantage but real supercomputer MetaTradeManager the banks, brokers, and commercials are plugged into. For example, Universum 3.0, I watched them head straight for the 50 pip stop-loss twice erasing all the profit trades.
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please make it in suchj a way that it will open only one trade at a time and opens another wen that one close
[Deleted]  

HI,sorry for my english

how to put stop loss like this:if buy so stop loss or take profit when moving average cross, the same thing if sell thank's

my adress:equinet10@yahoo.fr

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gsfx:

Demo traded for the past 24-hours. Account grew from #3,000 to $5,500 then blew-up. Sooner or later those losing trades as open positions will gobble up account equity and trigger account stop-out. Great EA IF it can deal more successfully with losing open positions.

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it's my test

please,I want to see where is the probleme?

if the the trade stop when cross the movieng average? and began an other trade

how,I can do that? sorry for my english equinet10@yahoo.fr

[Deleted]  

Hi,

I use this EA on a Demo-Account but very often Error 138 occurs.

Is it possible to add a "Slippage-Parameter" ?

Best regards

 

test

HI Vladimir Khlystov ,

Please Help Me!!!!

What's problem. Please .. email : eafx2017@gmail.com

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