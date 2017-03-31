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HI,sorry for my english
how to put stop loss like this:if buy so stop loss or take profit when moving average cross, the same thing if sell thank's
my adress:equinet10@yahoo.fr
Demo traded for the past 24-hours. Account grew from #3,000 to $5,500 then blew-up. Sooner or later those losing trades as open positions will gobble up account equity and trigger account stop-out. Great EA IF it can deal more successfully with losing open positions.
it's my test
please,I want to see where is the probleme?
if the the trade stop when cross the movieng average? and began an other trade
how,I can do that? sorry for my english equinet10@yahoo.fr
Hi,
I use this EA on a Demo-Account but very often Error 138 occurs.
Is it possible to add a "Slippage-Parameter" ?
Best regards
HI Vladimir Khlystov ,
Please Help Me!!!!
What's problem. Please .. email : eafx2017@gmail.com