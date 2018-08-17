How to get same time values of H1 & H4
datetime time_H1=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,bar_number); datetime time_H4=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,bar_number);
Marco vd Heijden:
its showing date. What I am suppose to do is I want to check if
H1 HA Last Candle Close value > H1 Last Candle EMA
&&
H4 HA Last Candle Close value > H4 Last Candle EMA
than open a pending trade.
- This logic is fine Say suppose right now H1 current active candle is 10am candle but in H4 current active candle is 8am in that candle I am getting data of 10am which is fine.
- When in H1 I access last candle value it will give me value of 9am candle which is also fine Now when in H4 I will try to access value of last candle I will get data of 4am candle. Now the problem begin If i will compare 9am candle values with 4am candle values now you can think what disaster my EA can create in this situation.
kumaillakhani:
Hello,
What logic should I use for getting H1 & H4 value of same time?
This was your question, so i answered that.
You can compare datetimes but in this case there is no use to that.
Unless you understand this:
datetime time_H1=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,bar_number); datetime time_H4=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,bar_number);
And then
if(time_H1 == time_H4) { Print("Same Candle Time"); }
for a close use
double close=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,bar_number);
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Hello,
From above code when I am accessing previous candle on H1 it is give me values of 10:00 am candle but in H4 it is giving me values of 4:00 am candle. According to code its right but logically it should give me same time value.
What logic should I use for getting H1 & H4 value of same time?