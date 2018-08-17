How to get same time values of H1 & H4

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//H1 Calculations
H1HaOpen=iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_H1,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,1);
H1HaClose=iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_H1,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,1);
H1EMAprev = NormalizeDouble(iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H1,14,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1), Digits());
      
//H4 Calculations
H4HaOpen=iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_H4,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,1);
H4HaClose=iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_H4,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,1);
H4EMAprev = NormalizeDouble(iMA(NULL,PERIOD_H4,14,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1), Digits());

Hello,

From above code when I am accessing previous candle on H1 it is give me values of 10:00 am candle but in H4 it is giving me values of 4:00 am candle. According to code its right but logically it should give me same time value.

What logic should I use for getting H1 & H4 value of same time?


  
datetime time_H1=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,bar_number);

datetime time_H4=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,bar_number);
 
Marco vd Heijden:

its showing date. What I am suppose to do is I want to check if

H1 HA Last Candle Close value > H1 Last Candle EMA 

&&

H4 HA Last Candle Close value > H4 Last Candle EMA 

than open a pending trade. 

  • This logic is fine Say suppose right now H1 current active candle is 10am candle but in H4 current active candle is 8am in that candle I am getting data of 10am which is fine.
  • When in H1 I access last candle value it will give me value of 9am candle which is also fine Now when in H4 I will try to access value of last candle I will get data of 4am candle. Now the problem begin If i will compare 9am candle values with 4am candle values now you can think what disaster my EA can create in this situation. 
HOW CAN I SORT OUT THIS?
 
kumaillakhani:

Hello,

What logic should I use for getting H1 & H4 value of same time?


This was your question, so i answered that.

You can compare datetimes but in this case there is no use to that.

Unless you understand this:

datetime time_H1=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,bar_number);

datetime time_H4=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,bar_number);

And then

if(time_H1 == time_H4)
 {
  Print("Same Candle Time");
 }

for a close use

double close=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,bar_number);
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