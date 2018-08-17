How to stop trades hosted in MQL5 - VPS
I hired a MQL5 VPS and hosted a trading ac. Now I have stopped trading with that broker and removed everything from my computer. I am unable to remove the trading ac from VPS. Though I used "MOVE" option still that trade ac is seen in the VPS. I have to remove this and host another trade on the VPS. When I tried to host the new broker ac on the VPS, through the trading ac option, it asks for fresh payment, when there is unexpired time in my already rented VPS. Can anybody advise resolution of the issue?
The move process is done through the VPS page >> My Subscriptions >> VPS name >> Settings wheel >> Move option, in this website.
You need the details of the new account in order to complete the VPS move, though.
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I hired a MQL5 VPS and hosted a trading ac. Now I have stopped trading with that broker and removed everything from my computer. I am unable to remove the trading ac from VPS. Though I used "MOVE" option still that trade ac is seen in the VPS. I have to remove this and host another trade on the VPS. When I tried to host the new broker ac on the VPS, through the trading ac option, it asks for fresh payment, when there is unexpired time in my already rented VPS. Can anybody advise resolution of the issue?