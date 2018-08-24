Download entire "History Data" (i can get only the last "2048 records")
Hi,
Try following (Open charts tab/increase the Max Bars in history/Then click OK) then restart the MT4 and download history again by HistoryCenter,
Step1:
Step2:
Regards.
Thank you Mehrdad Jeddi for your kind reply. Unfortunately your suggestion (that's i already try before) doesn't works.
Thank you again for your interest about my problem, bye.
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hello, i have problem to download entire "history data's charts” with my live ecn mt4 (for example when i try to download an entire history data for EURUSD.pro M30, i only can get “2048 records” that mean only the last 2 months);
so please, do you have any idea to how resolve this?
thanks in advance