Download entire "History Data" (i can get only the last "2048 records")

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hello, i have problem to download entire "history data's charts” with my live ecn mt4 (for example when i try to download an entire history data for EURUSD.pro M30, i only can get “2048 records” that mean only the last 2 months);

  • i contact my broker, and they tell me that it’s not their problem, but a “metatrader problem” and then suggest me to contact you
  • i install a new-fresh “mt4 platform” and then used my live account’s data to connect, and then trying to download the chart in “History Center” (but the same problem is still alive like in the “old MT4")
  • i search and try few solutions to get this “history data”: forum’s posts (mostly are confused or overdate), ea/script to force the historic datas, videos tutorial as well, but none of them resolve me problem till now

so please, do you have any idea to how resolve this?

thanks in advance


 

Hi,

Try following (Open charts tab/increase the Max Bars in history/Then click OK) then restart the MT4 and download history again by HistoryCenter,

Step1:

step1

Step2:

step2

Regards.

 

Thank you Mehrdad Jeddi for your kind reply. Unfortunately your suggestion (that's i already try before) doesn't works.

Thank you again for your interest about my problem, bye.

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