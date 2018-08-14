Looking for a Tool - Average % Change
I found in CodeBase (it is not same as you are asking but similar).
You can use this indicator as an example to order something in Freelance for example.
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Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The problem arise when I want to know what is current daily percentage gain/loss at current price in this moment. Then I found the solutions to display current daily, weekly, monthly percentage gain in terminal windows. This will help me to know if current price is overbought or oversold at this time because certain pair only has certain daily, weekly, monthly price range.
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I'm looking for a tool that you can plug in a Start Date & Time and an End Date & Time and it will show you which pairs had the most movement positive or negative during that time period.
Thanks!!