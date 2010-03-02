Experts: Firepips
Hi,
Interesting. How do I use it? Just apply the EA to charts?
I get "Page downloaded ..." msg.
Tx and regards,
Hello - pal it doesn't do anything besides msg "page downloaded page downloaded page downloaded " ---- What's wrong? Why it doesn't put a deal?
Well, it doesn't work! It has some mistakes. Can anybody correct it?
Its just a template, you need to add your trade orders to this section:
TXT = TXT + text; //------------------------------------------- // Functions to export Trades from File <-- INSERT YOUR CODE HERE //------------------------------------------------- int j; int index=0; while(index!=-1) { index=StringFind(TXT, "Order ID: 7", index+1); Print("order 7 found atz=",index); } // End of Functions to export Trades from File //----------------------------------------------
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Firepips:
Author: Karlsruher