Experts: Firepips

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Firepips:

Imports live trades and orders from the firepips twitter page

Author: Karlsruher

[Deleted]  

Hi,

Interesting. How do I use it? Just apply the EA to charts?

I get "Page downloaded ..." msg.

Tx and regards,

 

Hello - pal it doesn't do anything besides msg "page downloaded page downloaded page downloaded " ---- What's wrong? Why it doesn't put a deal?

[Deleted]  
Well, it doesn't work! It has some mistakes. Can anybody correct it?
[Deleted]  
 
Its just a template, you need to add your trade orders to this section:
       TXT = TXT + text;
       //-------------------------------------------
       // Functions to export Trades from File <-- INSERT YOUR CODE HERE
 
//-------------------------------------------------
     int j;
        int index=0;
        while(index!=-1)
        {
        index=StringFind(TXT, "Order ID: 7", index+1);
        Print("order 7 found atz=",index);
   }
      //  End of Functions to export Trades from File
    //----------------------------------------------
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