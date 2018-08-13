Misaligned Indicator

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Hi, I have a RSI Bases Indicator, and every new candle make it less accurate, like on picture (Custom/Default RSI)

The Indicator Window is moving the lines to the left, so much.

What is happening?
Thanks

 
lucastav:

Hi, I have a RSI Bases Indicator, and every new candle make it less accurate, like on picture (Custom/Default RSI)

The Indicator Window is moving the lines to the left, so much.

What is happening?
Thanks

If you are not happy with what the indicator does, don't use it.

We can't make any suggestions as we cannot see the indicator's code.

 
Keith Watford:

If you are not happy with what the indicator does, don't use it.

We can't make any suggestions as we cannot see the indicator's code.

That indicator was made by Freelance Request, and I just realized this problem after payment.
The Developer said "i'll fix it", and disappeared.
I can post parts of the code :
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
   if(Select_Divergance_Indicator==RSI)
    IndName = "RSI DivDec ("+string (RSI_MA_Period)+")";
   if(Select_Divergance_Indicator==CCI)
    IndName = "CCI DivDec ("+string (CCI_Period)+")";
      
     // ArrayGetAsSeries(rsibuffer);
      //ArrayGetAsSeries(rsiarray);
      
   Comment("");
   SetIndexBuffer(0,rsibuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);   
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,IndName);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);

//---
   //B = Maximum_History_Bar;
   //if(B>iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT))
   B = iBars(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT);
   if(B==0)
    B = Maximum_History_Bar;
   //Alert("B : "+B);
//---    
   GetArrays();    
//---    
   RSI_Handler   = iRSI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,RSI_MA_Period,RSI_Applied_Price);
   CCI_Handler   = iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,CCI_Period,CCI_Applied_Price);   
//---

   ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),0);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),ChartWindowFind(ChartID(),IndName));         
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

Somehow the developer didn't put:

#property indicator_buffers 1

I had to put it.
I believe that the OnCalculate is wrong.
What should I put on it to get same RSI draw?

Thanks
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