Experts: CasinoFX
Hello
Your graph looked interesting so I decided to download your Casino111. When putting it to the tester, result was 12 trades, for one year with your recommendations TF-5 with EURUSD. Where could the problem be at my end. I have not changed any settings, inputs, or tried to optimize. I did update the history, no help.
Checking the results, there are many error 4107. The price displayed, for example, 1.12345000. Far to many digits to the right.
With the other EAs you have authored, I have had the same problem. Could be that you are using a 4 digit ECN where I am using a 5 digit?
Cheers
HI
Try to use this settings.(4 digits brokers)
Regards
Hello mich99
It could be that I have a 5 digit ecn? The 4107 error because of the extra digits as mentioned above. Price example, 1.12345000 is a constant error problem.
You have any ideas why?
Cheers
hello it;s need to trailing stop
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Author: Mich