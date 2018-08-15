How to code alerts for RSi?
Newbie here,
Can anyone please tell me how to code your own alerts for RSI indicator? Thanks!
- Coding help
- Back testing simultaneously 3 indicators , is it possible ?
- Indicators with alerts/signal
Andrey Barinov:Thanks for responding Andrey! But can you please give me an example? This is my first time coding my own ea and im really having a hard time writing it. I just want rsi to send alerts as soon as it touches ob/os levels... I have downloaded a free rsi alert custom indicator but it sends signals after rsi MA pulls back from ob/os levels. Please help me out... Thanks! :-))
Hello,
you should create an alert with ::Alert() function.
Matthew Amoroso:
Thanks for responding Andrey! But can you please give me an example? This is my first time coding my own ea and im really having a hard time writing it. I just want rsi to send alerts as soon as it touches ob/os levels... I have downloaded a free rsi alert custom indicator but it sends signals after rsi MA pulls back from ob/os levels. Please help me out... Thanks! :-))
Thanks for responding Andrey! But can you please give me an example? This is my first time coding my own ea and im really having a hard time writing it. I just want rsi to send alerts as soon as it touches ob/os levels... I have downloaded a free rsi alert custom indicator but it sends signals after rsi MA pulls back from ob/os levels. Please help me out... Thanks! :-))
I hope this helps you :)
#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 Black #property indicator_color3 Black #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 extern int RSI_Period = 14; extern int Applied_Price = 0; extern int Overbought_level = 70; extern int Oversold_level = 30; extern bool Alert_Mode = true; double RSIBuffer[]; double OverboughtBuffer[]; double OversoldBuffer[]; int init() { string short_name = "RSI Alert("+RSI_Period+")"; IndicatorShortName(short_name); SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,OverboughtBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,OversoldBuffer); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexLabel(0,short_name); SetIndexLabel(1,"OverBought"); SetIndexLabel(2,"OverSold"); SetIndexDrawBegin(0,RSI_Period); return(0); } int start() { int i; int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted(); if(Bars <= RSI_Period) return(0); i = Bars - RSI_Period - 1; if(counted_bars >= RSI_Period) i=Bars-counted_bars-1; while(i >= 0) { RSIBuffer[i] = iRSI(NULL, 0, RSI_Period, Applied_Price, i); OverboughtBuffer[i] = Overbought_level; OversoldBuffer[i] = Oversold_level; i--; } if(Alert_Mode) { if(RSIBuffer[1] < Overbought_level && RSIBuffer[0] >= Overbought_level) Alert(Symbol(), " ", Period(), " RSI("+RSI_Period+") over "+Overbought_level+""); else if(RSIBuffer[1] > Oversold_level && RSIBuffer[0] <= Oversold_level) Alert(Symbol(), " ", Period(), " RSI("+RSI_Period+") under "+Oversold_level+""); } return(0); }
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