HELP! orders are being opened in the wrong place.
Maybe it isn't wrong since there is no indication what the inputs are for this EA and whatever the journal might be saying. Also, are you taking into the account of spreads which can vary during trading hours.
Alain Verleyen:
Hangi komisyoncu?
Tickdata (import) veya komisyoncu verilerini kullanıyor musunuz?
Hangi komisyoncu?
i am backtesting.
my broker is ic markets and
i use tickdata from Tickstory
thx
turtauu:The problem is you are using tick data to build your .fxt strategy tester file, but you are using broker OHLC data for M5. You need to build your M5 OHLC from your tick data.
i am backtesting.
my broker is ic markets and
i use tickdata from Tickstory
thx
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why is this happening and how can I fix it?