HELP! orders are being opened in the wrong place.

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please help me.
orders are being opened in the wrong place.
buy orders are below the chart.
sell orders are above the chart.

why is this happening and how can I fix it?



wrong orders place

 
Maybe it isn't wrong since there is no indication what the inputs are for this EA and whatever the journal might be saying. Also, are you taking into the account of spreads which can vary during trading hours.
 
turtauu:
please help me.
orders are being opened in the wrong place.
buy orders are below the chart.
sell orders are above the chart.

why is this happening and how can I fix it?




Are you using tickdata (imported) or broker data ?

Which broker ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

Tickdata (import) veya komisyoncu verilerini kullanıyor musunuz?

Hangi komisyoncu?

i am backtesting.

my broker is ic markets and

i use tickdata from Tickstory


thx

 
turtauu:

i am backtesting.

my broker is ic markets and

i use tickdata from Tickstory


thx

The problem is you are using tick data to build your .fxt strategy tester file, but you are using broker OHLC data for M5. You need to build your M5 OHLC from your tick data.
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