Trailing Stop

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Hello,


i have a question how to use the Trailing Stop

i found inside the inlude following files

now i try to use a trailing stop with fixed pips. the function already exist


i used the include 

#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingFixedPips.mqh>
#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>


and now, how i can use the function? 

how i implement the right class?



and do me a favor, before you write read the documentation, write nothing


thanks in advance

amando

 

Hi Amando,


I am trying to figure this one out, too. Have you found an answer? Did you implement the trailing fixed pips?


Regards,
Alex

 
If both of you would have searched for "TrailingFixedPips.mqh" (the lens top right) you would have found this article with an example of the use of TrailingFixedPips.mqh
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