Trailing Stop
Hi Amando,
I am trying to figure this one out, too. Have you found an answer? Did you implement the trailing fixed pips?
Regards,
Alex
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
i have a question how to use the Trailing Stop
i found inside the inlude following files
now i try to use a trailing stop with fixed pips. the function already exist
i used the include
and now, how i can use the function?
how i implement the right class?
and do me a favor, before you write read the documentation, write nothing
thanks in advance
amando