What do you think about today's market?
MQL5 Market?
Financial Market?
Food Market?
Stock Market?
Feel Good Market?Which Market?
The currency pair I'm interested in the most now is USD/JPY 4H.
Whether to break the down trendline and go up
or break the support line and go down.
I have a long signal for that one.
I have a long signal for that one.
The daily chart is in an uptrend, and it is very good price to buy the dip now.
If the price goes up, next thing we hope is to break the descending top trendline of
symmetrical triangle on the monthly chart :)
The currency pair I'm interested in the most now is USD/JPY 4H.
Whether to break the down trendline and go up
or break the support line and go down.
@yogureee so what did you do ?
It did break your line level on that chart you posted yesterday.It's interesting to see because it did not break my level yet.
Above is USD/JPY 5 min chart. There are 4H resistance and 4H support at the top and the bottom.
1. The price didn't hit the "sell limit" order, and I went to bed. (no trade)
2. If I wasn't out, I would have gone short and closed the short position at 4H support. (no trade)
3. I had a short position and it reached stoploss. ( -10 pips)
4. Another short position, but this time I closed it as soon as when I felt the price stopped,
because the price was supported twice (7:20 and 10:45) by 4H support, that has the possibility
to skyrocket based on Daily chart. (+15 pips)
It's over for today.
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Hey all, what you guys think?
Any recommendations?