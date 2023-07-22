Indicators: Auto-Fibonacci
Thanks, its very useful.
Well, this indicator is not really accurate.
I'll do it better soon.
Is band_period the same as number_of_bars?
Thanks, not perfect but a great place to start instead of from scratch :) This will save me lots of time.
Hello Author,
a idea, can you a create this Fib, with an entry Point by a mouseclick. After this, the fib shows the entrypoint automatically to the low, in the result: you have your best fib level, that you search.
thanks
Balduin
How to chage the color permanently ? is there any inputs option ? Thks
Do you have this for MT5?
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Auto-Fibonacci:
Author: Julien