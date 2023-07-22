Indicators: Auto-Fibonacci

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Auto-Fibonacci:

Create a Fibonacci retracement object automatically on your graph.

Author: Julien

 

Thanks, its very useful.

[Deleted]  

hi. I thought, fibos should be drawn like that:

isn't it right?

 
v.k wrote:

hi. I thought, fibos should be drawn like that:


isn't it right?


Hi,


If you want to inverse the coodonates of the fibo, just change this line:

if (Open[Band_Period] < Open[0]) {

by

if (Open[Band_Period] > Open[0]) {
 

Well, this indicator is not really accurate.

I'll do it better soon.

 

Is band_period the same as number_of_bars?

[Deleted]  

Thanks, not perfect but a great place to start instead of from scratch :) This will save me lots of time.

 

Hello Author,

a idea, can you a create this Fib, with an entry Point by a mouseclick. After this, the fib shows the entrypoint automatically to the low, in the result: you have your best fib level, that you search.

thanks

Balduin

 
How to chage the color permanently ? is there any inputs option ? Thks
 
Do you have this for MT5?
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