Strategy Tester Can not Run When It optimizated too much!!!! The Status of Agents always stop in 99%
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When I use Strategy Tester to Optimization. I fund a bug.
If I optimizated, When Steps is less, It can run well: such as 200 Steps.
But,When Steps is too much,It can't run: such as 10000 Steps.
The Journal of Tester shows:
...
2018.08.07 17:43:10.286 ZY-Major authorization on still connected agent
2018.08.07 17:43:10.286 ZY-Major connection closed
2018.08.07 17:43:10.287 ZY-Major authorization on still connected agent
2018.08.07 17:43:10.287 ZY-Major connection closed
...
And the Status of Agents always stop in 99%.
Who can help me?