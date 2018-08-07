Strategy Tester Can not Run When It optimizated too much!!!! The Status of Agents always stop in 99%

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When I use Strategy Tester to Optimization. I fund a bug.

If I optimizated, When Steps is less, It can run well: such as 200 Steps.

But,When Steps is too much,It can't run: such as 10000 Steps.


The Journal of Tester shows:

...

2018.08.07 17:43:10.286 ZY-Major authorization on still connected agent

2018.08.07 17:43:10.286 ZY-Major connection closed

2018.08.07 17:43:10.287 ZY-Major authorization on still connected agent

2018.08.07 17:43:10.287 ZY-Major connection closed

...


And  the Status of Agents always stop in 99%.


Who can help me?

 

There is one small summary thread with everything collected - so you are able to find the information by yourself (because you only knows all the particularities - 

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

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if it does not help so wrote to the service desk.

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