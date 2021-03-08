How to change Signal subscription to different account - page 2
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Hi All. I subscribed to a Signal on a Demo account. The Demo account was Disabled after the 180 days max which I did not know about. How can I get the rest of the month's subscription onto another new Demo account please.
You can move your subscription here, once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions