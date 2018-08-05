unmatched data error
Blancomi: But now i have this Problem … Are there alternatives?
- What problem? You don't state one. Unmatched data means MT4 doesn't have complete lower timeframes history for the test. Don't trust the results.
- Instead of iTime you could just use Time[] assuming you want the current chart's timeframe.
For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change
number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable
(duplicate prices and The == operand. -
MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum.)
Always use time.
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
New candle - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
thank you!
my Problem is the unmatched data error. How to fix it?
I've deleted the data history and got a new one with "F2"
But i still have the data error
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Hello everybody,
I'am a Beginner and i was using a tutorial to create my first "own" EA. It's a simple EA which use 2 Moving Averages.
I did a few Backtests and all was fine. But now i have this Problem (Nothing in the EA has changed!)
To make sure the EA doesn't open hundrets of orders, i used this:
if(timestamp == iTime(Symbol(),Timeframe,0)) return;
timestamp = iTime(Symbol(),Timeframe,0);
Are there alternatives?
Best greetings
Thank you very much!