EA with 3 Moving Averages
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Hi Everyone!
i'm a beginner and i'm trying to create an EA which uses 3 Moving Averages.
First i was using 2 MA, no Problem.
But there a Problems with 3 MA.
The Code:
Sometimes it works:
Sometimes it doesn't work:
The EA should open Positions, if the 3 MA a Crossing.
Thank you for your help!