Indicators: ROC
why "roc' indicator remains the same as in the previous bar although the new price bar has appeared?
Hi
I have recently installed this indicator (ROC). I have put it on some weekly charts. I am hoping that there is a way to capture the roc values and export to an excel spreadsheet?
Many thanks
Dt
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ROC:
Author: Collector