Indicators: ROC

New comment
 

ROC:

ROC Indicator.

Author: Collector

[Deleted]  
why "roc' indicator remains the same as in the previous bar although the new price bar has appeared?
 

Hi

I have recently installed this indicator (ROC).  I have put it on some weekly charts.  I am hoping that there is a way to capture the roc values and export to an excel spreadsheet?

Many thanks

Dt

New comment