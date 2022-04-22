Experts: 55 MA med FIN
Your Trailing part is great.But I can't read Russian commentsT_T
try to back test but didn't work, not sure why. please help
its not compiled so its not working
Sol Kahila #:
its not compiled so its not working
its not compiled so its not working
Hi,
I'm not really good in programming, but you can edit it using MetaEditor, and change the both "bool" variables name on line 41 and 42.
originally, the names translated with "?" mark, so its read as function, that's why it didn't compiled well.
here is the code after replace (lines 39-44):
double LotsToBid;
string symbol;
bool bool1;
bool bool2;
//---------------------------
int k=1;
<*.ex* file was forcibly deleted>
MetaQuotes:
Author: Konstantin
Still works in 2022 :-) Great EA !!
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55 MA med FIN:
Author: Konstantin