Experts: 55 MA med FIN

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55 MA med FIN:

This expert advisor uses an only one МА(55) PRICE_MEDIAN !!!

Author: Konstantin

[Deleted]  

Your Trailing part is great.But I can't read Russian commentsT_T

 
try to back test but didn't work, not sure why. please help
 
its not compiled so its not working
 
Sol Kahila #:
its not compiled so its not working

Hi,

I'm not really good in programming, but you can edit it using MetaEditor, and change the both "bool" variables name on line 41 and 42.
originally, the names translated with "?" mark, so its read as function, that's why it didn't compiled well.
here is the code after replace (lines 39-44):

double LotsToBid;

string symbol;

  bool bool1;

  bool bool2;

 //---------------------------

  int k=1;


<*.ex* file was forcibly deleted>

 
MetaQuotes:

55 MA med FIN:

Author: Konstantin

Still works in 2022 :-) Great EA !!



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