Indicators: LineMA
Oups... I can't display it !!!
Could you please post a simple template :)
Thanks
rachid:
Oups... I can't display it !!!
Could you please post a simple template :)
Thanks
Copy the file LineMA.mq4 to the path "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators\", and compile it.
After that drag it from the "Custom Indicators" section of Navigator window and attach it to the chart.
I have tested it and have got a picture like the following:
So it works.
If you have any questions, you can contact author.
There is a red line below the indicator always . please let me know what is the significance of it
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LineMA:
Author: Федор