Indicators: LineMA

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LineMA:

Indicator shows color lines between two MA crosses

Author: Федор

[Deleted]  

Oups... I can't display it !!!

Could you please post a simple template :)

Thanks

 
rachid:

Oups... I can't display it !!!

Could you please post a simple template :)

Thanks

Copy the file LineMA.mq4 to the path "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\indicators\", and compile it.

After that drag it from the "Custom Indicators" section of Navigator window and attach it to the chart.

I have tested it and have got a picture like the following:


So it works.

If you have any questions, you can contact author.

[Deleted]  
There is a red line below the indicator always . please let me know what is the significance of it
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