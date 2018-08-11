MetaTrader4 Volume & Leverage Question
jwh7699:
Using MetaTrader4. I have some questions on what Volume number to choose. If I had $200USD and wanted to put it all on USD/CHF currency pair, which Volume number would I choose and why?
I don't see an option for Leverage?
- Leverage has nothing to do with determining risk. It allows the trade.
- Leverage is determined by the broker. Of course there is no option.
- Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
- In code (MT4):
- You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
-
Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot and verify that
MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised
by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value in the instrument's
base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers.
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
- Use a GUI EA like mine (for MT4): Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 6
- In code (MT4):
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Hi,
Using MetaTrader4. I have some questions on what Volume number to choose. If I had $200USD and wanted to put it all on USD/CHF currency pair, which Volume number would I choose and why?
Is there a certain Dollar amount when a trade goes from Micro (1,000 Units) to Mini (10,000 Units)?
Or basically with a Leverage of 50:1 x $200USD = $10,000 = 1 Mini Lot
Leverage 5:1 x $200USD = $1,000 = 1 Micro Lot
I don't see an option for Leverage?
If the Leverage rate/charge by Broker is 3% and I'm working with $200USD, how much can I use for the trade and how much do I have to leave un-touched to satisfy the Brokerage Leverage people?
3% of $200USD ?
Or using a leverage of 50:1 = $10,000, 3% of $10,000 ?
Thanks!!