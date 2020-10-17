Experts: HistoryTraining_V3
i readly dont know how to make it,i run the exe files, it doesnt work .
i readly dont know how to make it,i run the exe files, it doesnt work .
Are the exe and dll files in the correct folder (c:/HistTraining/SharedVarsDLLv2 .dll and c:/HistTraining/Training.exe) ? I think that the aplication can't see dll and shows you the massege. Check it please and give me know if it does not work..
Great stuff, thanks.
Great job. Thank you !
This is awesome, well done and thanks!
i readly dont know how to make it,i run the exe files, it doesnt work .
You neeed to edit the mql4 file and remove one slash of the the double slash, save to experts and recompile the file:
change: c:\\HistTraining\\SharedVarsDLLv2.dll
To
This: c:\HistTraining\SharedVarsDLLv2.dll
and it should work .
I've been using this excellent program with MT4 strategy tester. I've downloaded HistTraining v.3 and I've found it simple and more effective than the other simulators out there like "Vhands" or "LFH simulator" but I think the executable program needs some tweaks in it's interface design to simplify the trading and provide more flexibility in dealing with commands. I'm not a programmer but I believe if someone makes some improvements in GUI and also in code, this simulator will be the best because it's handy and allows multiple open orders, while with "LFH simulator" we don't have this option. Trading with "VHands" is not straightforward and it needs lots of clicks and double clicks.
I've designed a better and more effective GUI using visual basic 2005 and I can send a picture or the .exe file of it for your observation and also I've some additional suggestions for placing SL and TP lines on chart which can be moved using mouse on screen. For pending orders (considering the elements in my GUI design) the trader only need to place one horizontal line on chart where the pending order needs to be opened and the relative SL and TP will be in place too. The trader can edit SL and TP lines easily by moving the SL and TP lines immediately using mouse pointer directly on screen. (as you may know there are couple of scripts and EAs in forums which allow editing order lines visually, we need that capability inside this program).
please tell me if somebody has time and interest to improve this great tool so I can send you the complete project files so that you can implement the code in the program. This is a picture and also the .exe file of the interface I've designed.
Download executable file (needs .Net 2 platform installed on your system to run)
Thanks
Greetings and congratulations for this amazing and wonderful creation, I am writing because I wanted to ask if I can use the buttons buy, sell, close and close all, to operate live trading, not only to operate the strategy tester, it would be possible? I mean im looking for someone who likes to help me to get the buttons BUY, SELL, CLOSE AND CLOSE ALL to operate directly from the chart. i need to attach those buttons to a chart .. someone help me please
i readly dont know how to make it,i run the exe files, it doesnt work .
You neeed to edit the mql4 file and remove one slash of the the double slash, save to experts and recompile the file:
change: c:\\HistTraining\\SharedVarsDLLv2.dll
To
This: c:\HistTraining\SharedVarsDLLv2.dll
and it should work .
it had to copy to the C:\ root directory and not other folder. now i make it .
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HistoryTraining_V3:
Author: Pavel