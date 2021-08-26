Indicators: GG-TimeBox

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GG-TimeBox:

Timeframe indicator. Customizable timeboxes on any chart.

Author: Gordon Gekko

 

Szia!

Ez igazán szép munka! Tetszik. És köszönjük. :-)

Hi!
This is really beautiful work! I like it. And thank you.

[Deleted]  

Dear Friend,

Thanks for your nice indicator.I really like it and use it.

Would you be kind enough to make a BOX indicator for NUMBERS,for example, 1.6000, 1.6050, 1.6100, 1.6150, 1.6200 and so on in increment of 25 or 50 which draws UP box as GREEN/BLUE and down box as RED. Image attached. Also in seperate window as BAR. Image attached also.



 
 
 
Roberto:

Szia!

Ez igazán szép munka! Tetszik. És köszönjük. :-)

Hi!
This is really beautiful work! I like it. And thank you.



 

hello loaded indicator the wholescreen turns pink really like the indicator can anyonehelp? thank you

 

Hi,

Can I know GG-TimeBox able to use at MT4 mac? I have installed the indicator to MT4 Mac but the GG-TimeBox unable drag to the chart at all.

Please advise.

Thank you. 

 

Nice indicator.

How to change to Line color box instead of shaded box?

 

Hi,  Gordon Gekko 

Could I have GG-Timebox for MT5, please?

Gordon Gekko
Gordon Gekko
  • 2016.10.31
  • www.mql5.com
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