Indicators: GG-TimeBox
Szia!
Ez igazán szép munka! Tetszik. És köszönjük. :-)
Hi!
This is really beautiful work! I like it. And thank you.
Dear Friend,
Thanks for your nice indicator.I really like it and use it.
Would you be kind enough to make a BOX indicator for NUMBERS,for example, 1.6000, 1.6050, 1.6100, 1.6150, 1.6200 and so on in increment of 25 or 50 which draws UP box as GREEN/BLUE and down box as RED. Image attached. Also in seperate window as BAR. Image attached also.
Szia!
Ez igazán szép munka! Tetszik. És köszönjük. :-)
Hi!
This is really beautiful work! I like it. And thank you.
hello loaded indicator the wholescreen turns pink really like the indicator can anyonehelp? thank you
Hi,
Can I know GG-TimeBox able to use at MT4 mac? I have installed the indicator to MT4 Mac but the GG-TimeBox unable drag to the chart at all.
Please advise.
Thank you.
Nice indicator.
How to change to Line color box instead of shaded box?
Hi, Gordon Gekko
Could I have GG-Timebox for MT5, please?
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GG-TimeBox:
Author: Gordon Gekko