How to calculate Swaps on Stock's CFDs in percentage terms?
don't attach an image, insert the image
Thank you.
Did you try out on a demo account and see what swap values you got?
Daniel Arges:
Can anybody help me?
This is an example of an American Stock's CFD.
-3.32% every day for me doesn't make sense.
Thank you
Not every day - this is annual interest rate.
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Can anybody help me?
This is an example of an American Stock's CFD.
-3.32% every day for me doesn't make sense.
Thank you