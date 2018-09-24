How to calculate Swaps on Stock's CFDs in percentage terms?

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Can anybody help me?

This is an example of an American Stock's CFD.

-3.32% every day for me doesn't make sense.

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Thank you

 

don't attach an image, insert the image

Image (Alt+I)

Thank you.

 
Did you try out on a demo account and see what swap values you got?
 
Daniel Arges:

Can anybody help me?

This is an example of an American Stock's CFD.

-3.32% every day for me doesn't make sense.

Thank you

Not every day - this is annual interest rate.

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