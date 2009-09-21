Experts: ComFracti_v2 , Comfracti_final - page 2
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hello mich99,
Thank you for your reply so fast.
The problem is solved, it was because the server was in 4 digit rather than 5 digit.
Again thank you for your work.
hi,
many thanks for the code
please write a short "how to" for newbies like me... how to load setting, which chart to use, how to start...
thanks
Hello mich99
Goodness sakes, I am having difficulties. You have done so much with your codes and with sharing them also, along with helping others to understand. Thank you from all of us.
Your format is easy to follow. Great work.
But I keep getting a problem with each code you have authored.
The error 4107 where the digits show 1.12345678, far to many digits. How do I overcome this problem?
Thanks again. And yes, if too much money is made, a donation will be made.
Cheers
is there a big diffrerence with comfratcti and its final version
hellomich99:
is there a big diffrerence with comfratcti and its final version
Halo Gentleman's
In the code are lines 127 and 129 :
if ( Crof(0, sh2)>0 && Crof(60, sh3)>0 && m6<50 && s1>= s2) return(1);
if ( Crof(0, sh4)<0 && Crof(60, sh5)<0 && m6>50 && s1<= s2 ) return(-1);
Iff We change Psar filter condition- like this example :
if ( Crof(0, sh2)>0 && Crof(60, sh3)>0 && m6<50 && s1>Open[0] && s2<Open[0] ) return(1);
if ( Crof(0, sh4)<0 && Crof(60, sh5)<0 && m6>50 && s1<Open[0] && s2>Open[0] ) return(-1);
Results looks much better:)))
note:in this case we can't turn of Psar filter with same parameters for sars1 & sars2.
set file:
mn=65488
mn,F=0
mn,1=88
mn,2=0
mn,3=0
tp=500.00000000
tp,F=0
tp,1=2000.00000000
tp,2=0.00000000
tp,3=0.00000000
sl=1000.00000000
sl,F=0
sl,1=1000.00000000
sl,2=0.00000000
sl,3=0.00000000
TrailingStop=0.00000000
TrailingStop,F=0
TrailingStop,1=200.00000000
TrailingStop,2=100.00000000
TrailingStop,3=1000.00000000
lots=0.10000000
lots,F=0
lots,1=0.10000000
lots,2=0.00000000
lots,3=0.00000000
MM=1
Risk=0.00100000
Risk,F=0
Risk,1=0.50000000
Risk,2=0.00000000
Risk,3=0.00000000
multilot=0.00000000
multilot,F=0
multilot,1=1.00000000
multilot,2=0.00000000
multilot,3=0.00000000
closeby=1
sh2=9
sh2,F=1
sh2,1=2
sh2,2=1
sh2,3=10
sh3=5
sh3,F=1
sh3,1=2
sh3,2=1
sh3,3=10
sh4=10
sh4,F=1
sh4,1=2
sh4,2=1
sh4,3=10
sh5=7
sh5,F=1
sh5,1=2
sh5,2=1
sh5,3=10
per_rsi=6
per_rsi,F=1
per_rsi,1=2
per_rsi,2=1
per_rsi,3=7
sars1=0.00300000
sars1,F=1
sars1,1=0.00200000
sars1,2=0.00100000
sars1,3=0.05000000
sars2=0.00700000
sars2,F=1
sars2,1=0.00200000
sars2,2=0.00100000
sars2,3=0.05000000