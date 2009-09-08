Indicators: Adaptive RSI

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Adaptive RSI:

Adaptive RSI indicator

Author: Walter

[Deleted]  

That's not Adaptive Relative Strength Indicator on the picture. All RSI - all timeframes RSI in prop. window.

 
Blaid73:

That's not Adaptive Relative Strength Indicator on the picture. All RSI - all timeframes RSI in prop. window.

Please don't confuse, it is not relative strength index. It is adaptive relative strength indicator, is another type of indicator with similar name.

[Deleted]  

Interesting idea and realizisng

[Deleted]  

Look at this. It's not your picture. I told you not about relative strength index.

 
Blaid73:

Look at this. It's not your picture. I told you not about relative strength index.

Sorry for the mistake, the correct file has been uploaded. Please download it again. Thanks!

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