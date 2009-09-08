Indicators: Adaptive RSI
That's not Adaptive Relative Strength Indicator on the picture. All RSI - all timeframes RSI in prop. window.
Blaid73:
That's not Adaptive Relative Strength Indicator on the picture. All RSI - all timeframes RSI in prop. window.
Please don't confuse, it is not relative strength index. It is adaptive relative strength indicator, is another type of indicator with similar name.
Interesting idea and realizisng
Blaid73:
Look at this. It's not your picture. I told you not about relative strength index.
Sorry for the mistake, the correct file has been uploaded. Please download it again. Thanks!
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Adaptive RSI:
Author: Walter