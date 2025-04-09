Quick question on iBands - Bollinger Bands indicator
Shift is for which bar you want the value.
Bands_shift (BB) and ma_shift (iMA) moves the line to the right (positive values) or left (negative.) Put two identical MAs on your chart with one right shifted five.
whroeder1:
Bands_shift (BB) and ma_shift (iMA) moves the line to the right (positive values) or left (negative.) Put two identical MAs on your chart with one right shifted five.
Shift is for which bar you want the value.
Bands_shift (BB) and ma_shift (iMA) moves the line to the right (positive values) or left (negative.) Put two identical MAs on your chart with one right shifted five.
Thanks a lot for this clear answer :)
Have a good day !
William Roeder #:
Bands_shift (BB) and ma_shift (iMA) moves the line to the right (positive values) or left (negative.) Put two identical MAs on your chart with one right shifted five.
Bands_shift (BB) and ma_shift (iMA) moves the line to the right (positive values) or left (negative.) Put two identical MAs on your chart with one right shifted five.
There is no option for MA Shift, it only showing Shift for Bars. still confused about Bands_shift (BB) and ma_shift (iMA). What do you mean Right (Positive) and left (Negative)?
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Good morning everyone,
Is someone can help me understand the difference between :
bands_shift
[in] The indicator shift relative to the chart.
shift
[in] Index of the value taken from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar the given amount of periods ago).
Thanks a lot for your time !
Luciole