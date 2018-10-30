I can see/open some pairs and not others in Tradersway

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Hi Traders Im new to MT5  so I apolagise if this is the wrong place to ask for tech help in advance I have tried to use the help search. I and am having a problem with the view on new pairs that I open.  4 pairs  I can open and view EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,USDJPY but when I open any other chart/pair I get a blank chart screen and it says waiting for up date it also is not reading in the other pairs in the trade station so guess it has somrthing to do with the feed im gettig  or a setting but it is strange as it is only in the TradersWay trade station i have a FX choice account and it works fine.Any help or a point in the right direction would be much appreciated. Thanks Tim 
 
Every broker may have their own pairs/chart. So, you can close this chart, re-connect with the broker's account, and open the chart once again.
 
You can close the chart or your mt4 platform and run it again.
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