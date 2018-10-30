I can see/open some pairs and not others in Tradersway
Hi Traders Im new to MT5 so I apolagise if this is the wrong place to ask for tech help in advance I have tried to use the help search. I and am having a problem with the view on new pairs that I open. 4 pairs I can open and view EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,USDJPY but when I open any other chart/pair I get a blank chart screen and it says waiting for up date it also is not reading in the other pairs in the trade station so guess it has somrthing to do with the feed im gettig or a setting but it is strange as it is only in the TradersWay trade station i have a FX choice account and it works fine.Any help or a point in the right direction would be much appreciated. Thanks Tim
- 10points 3.mq4
- Cant add new currency pairs to the market watch in MT5 on mac
- Stochastic EA
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