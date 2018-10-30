About Function： MathMod(val,val2);
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MathMod
The function returns the real remainder of division of two numbers.
double MathMod(
double value, // dividend value
double value2 // divisor value
);
Parameters
value
[in] Dividend value.
value2
[in] Divisor value.
Return Value
The MathMod function calculates the real remainder f from expression val/y so that val = i * y + f , where i is an integer, f has the same sign as val, and the absolute value of f is less than the absolute value of y.
Note
Instead of MathMod() you can use fmod().
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above description :
I use two double value to test .example: MathMod(0.1,0.01) it should be return (0.00）, In fact it give me return (0.0099999999).What's happened ?
Who can help me ? Thinks.