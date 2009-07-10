Indicators: Edited RVI indicator

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Edited RVI indicator:

Lighty edited RVI Indicator.If drawing bug please recompile(Make normal drawing). Currently version SRVI@1 and SRVI@2.

Author: Pavol

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´please write results.

plan of trading with this indicator:

if Lowest position under red line is==buying.

if Highest position upeer of red line is=close buying,now selling{uses waves}

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small tip: signals:if most +next most=draw line from most to next most to show current trand route.

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small tip: SRVI@2 is better{

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yellow line=Price line;

red line=Middle/Center Line;

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yellow line=Price line;

red line=Middle/Center Line;

in 2 version

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please i didn't understand this indicator

please some shart to understand

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to understand:

this indicator calculcate better realtive values that RVI Indicator.

to profit:

if is yellow line under red line and is on most down position/now trend is up/ must open to buy,next if is up red line or most high position/must trend is down/must close and open diferrent

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i today profit 684 EUR and less 80 eur

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i got this (srvi1&2); is it that bug? (been recompiled - doesn't help)

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another bug: do you have to compile it constantly? : ))))))))))))) (otherwise in a few seconds it does this):

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