If I search in articles with the word files, the search engine finds nothing. Yet there is this article : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2720
Pierre Rougier:
This is not a question, it is an observation.
Hello,
This is not a question, it is an observation.
If I search in articles with the word files, the search engine finds nothing.
Yet there is this article :
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2720
Pierre
normally I search through google. it works much better.
Shailesh Mishra:
normally I search through google. it works much better.
Yes.
I wrote to the service desk
site:mql5.com keywordThis search in google/duckduckgo/startpage will show results only from mql5 site.
Sergey Golubev:
I wrote to the service desk
I wrote to the service desk
Thanks,
Pierre
I think - they fixed it.
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Hello,
This is not a question, it is an observation.
If I search in articles with the word files, the search engine finds nothing.
Yet there is this article :
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2720
Pierre