If I search in articles with the word files, the search engine finds nothing. Yet there is this article : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2720

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Hello,

This is not a question, it is an observation.
If I search in articles with the word files, the search engine finds nothing.
Yet there is this article :
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2720

Pierre

MQL5 Programming Basics: Files
MQL5 Programming Basics: Files
  • www.mql5.com
Like many other programming languages, MQL5 features the functions for working with files. Although working with files is not a very common task when developing MQL5 Expert Advisors and indicators, each developer faces it sooner or later. The range of issues that require working with files is wide enough. It includes generating a custom trading...
 
Pierre Rougier:

Hello,

This is not a question, it is an observation.
If I search in articles with the word files, the search engine finds nothing.
Yet there is this article :
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2720

Pierre



normally I search through google.  it works much better.


search

 
Shailesh Mishra:



normally I search through google.  it works much better.



Yes.

 
 I wrote to the service desk
  
site:mql5.com keyword
This search in google/duckduckgo/startpage will show results only from mql5 site.
 

It works in google - 


 
Sergey Golubev:
 I wrote to the service desk

Thanks,
Pierre

 
I think - they fixed it.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I think - they fixed it.

Greats, 

Pierre

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