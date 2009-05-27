Indicators: MTF Relative Strength Index

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MTF Relative Strength Index:

Multi timeframe Relative Strength Index - has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Relative Strength Index will calculate its values.

Author: Rafal Dubiel

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real author - 2006, keris

http://www.forex-tsd.com

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you modified it - now your bugs need to be fixed

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I agree with fxxx. This MTF RSI is modify from keris, same as MTF MACD. Wonder if this is one of your advertising campaign.

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just another plagiarist; got to sell something - plagiat or not, e-bay, whatever- anything will do (times are tough)

 

I don't sell 'something' :)

I sell high quality programming services. I also design and trade my own automatic trading systems. Everyone looking for discussions or help is welcome.

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but off course... high quality! newer seen before! hurry! who heard something different from peddlers selling their stuff? ... sure, trust used car salesman...

p.s. well, -you selling it - so you can't put real authors names

 

How can I sell something I posted for free ??? Very intelligent...

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marynarz15:

How can I sell something I posted for free ??? Very intelligent...

since you can't figure it - no, (normally) you can sell something you didn't posted for free - glad you slow but making improvements with your logical abilities

(or you can sell something, somebody else posted for free, as your own - that's calls plagiary, etc)

p.s. and since you asked - good Q., all depend how dumb your customer; you can change some variables names, add 80% of crap, etc. - as you already do,- how to do it intelligent - better ask yo pimp or his lawyer ...

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