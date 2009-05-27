Indicators: MTF Relative Strength Index
real author - 2006, keris
you modified it - now your bugs need to be fixed
just another plagiarist; got to sell something - plagiat or not, e-bay, whatever- anything will do (times are tough)
I don't sell 'something' :)
I sell high quality programming services. I also design and trade my own automatic trading systems. Everyone looking for discussions or help is welcome.
but off course... high quality! newer seen before! hurry! who heard something different from peddlers selling their stuff? ... sure, trust used car salesman...
p.s. well, -you selling it - so you can't put real authors names
How can I sell something I posted for free ??? Very intelligent...
How can I sell something I posted for free ??? Very intelligent...
since you can't figure it - no, (normally) you can sell something you didn't posted for free - glad you slow but making improvements with your logical abilities
(or you can sell something, somebody else posted for free, as your own - that's calls plagiary, etc)
p.s. and since you asked - good Q., all depend how dumb your customer; you can change some variables names, add 80% of crap, etc. - as you already do,- how to do it intelligent - better ask yo pimp or his lawyer ...
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MTF Relative Strength Index:
Author: Rafal Dubiel