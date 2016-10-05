Indicators: iMAX3 Fast Trend Detector - page 2
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HELLO
PLS CAN U GIVE A FULL DETAILED EXAMPLE OF THE SETTINGS WE MUST IMPUT IN THE PARAMETERS
I AM NOT USING IT PROPERLY AND NOT GETTING THE ALERTS !
PLS HELP !
TKS ENLOSED PICTURE OF WHAT I GET AT MOM
TKS LERECIDIVISTE
HELLO
PLS CAN U GIVE A FULL DETAILED EXAMPLE OF THE SETTINGS WE MUST IMPUT IN THE PARAMETERS
I AM NOT USING IT PROPERLY AND NOT GETTING THE ALERTS !
PLS HELP !
TKS ENLOSED PICTURE OF WHAT I GET AT MOM
TKS LERECIDIVISTE
This is not the thread for discussing iMAX3alert, and I asked for people not to make any comments here so other people could see the important announcemnts I have tried to make here for the benefit of iMAX3 indicator users, and all readers in general.... So, since you are undoing my efforts to keep communications in this tread clear, I am going to answer you, bluntly....
You really have to work, not to get alerts for the iMAX3aler indicator you are using... It is preset to operate automatically in all modes simultaneously, and to have alerts and arrow generation enabled... so I suggest that the first thing you do is undo what you have done with the parameters, by clicking the "Reset" button at the bottom of the parameters window when it opens, when you place the indicator on the chart. That will restore the default settings on the indicator, and alerts should work. Beyond that... MetaQuotes told me they will not post my .pdf file with instructions in it for setting the parameters... take it up with them... or PM me, and send me your email address, and I will send you a copy of the .pdf file with instructions for setting for the parameters. However, the parameters for the most part, are so simple, they are virtually self expainatory for the iMAX3alert indicator... I mean like, for alerts... there is only one option... the very first parameter option... EnableAlerts = true; default setting... or you have to change it to false... to disable alerts from being created.... so how much easier I can make it??? And, what possible further instruction could I give... most of the other parameters are just as simple... only one parameter setting might cause some people some difficulty... and, normally it is never changed from its default value... so I will send instructions if you send me an email address to send them to... but, I am not sure how much difference they can make in helping someone understand their functions.
Hi folks...
iMAX3 has been superseded by a newer more capable version, iMAX3ea.
However, I am unable to get the editor here for submissions to accept my attachments, and this has been going on for several days, so until that matter is resolved, the new version is simply unavailable here.
I encourage people not to download this version... even though it works, simply because I am no longer supporting it.
As to when the new version will be available... I cannot say... because I cannot upload using the editor here, and my discussion with Rosh about that seems to be stalled while I wait for further comments from him... I know he is very busy... so hopefully this matter will be resolved... eventually.
Meanwhile, I suggest, trying the iMAX3alert indicator which is available in the code base here, and it does everthing this indicator does and more... so try that out instead, if you think this indicator is interesting.
Maybe one other favor... don't post anything here... so people can see this message right up front... because I won't replying to any further posts here anyway...
Thanks for the interest, and time everyone has given... and I wish you all the best of luck!
Hi there,
Is it possible you can contact me thru email, mine is banjumi@hotmail.com
I would like to ask you personally regarding how to create EA from this.
TIA
Hi there,
Is it possible you can contact me thru email, mine is banjumi@hotmail.com
I would like to ask you personally regarding how to create EA from this.
TIA
I will contact you. And, I am hoping people will not post their email addresses here... just click on my name and then PM me... you can give your email address then... because I don't want anyone's email addresses abused... and anyone who has posted their email addresses... please think about editing them out of your posts here.