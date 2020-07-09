Can I trade physical assets or cryptos as opposed to CFDs with MT5?

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I think the question explains it.

Can I place a trade to buy or sell a physical asset?

 

I am not a specialist with 'physical assets vs CFDs' ... but as far as I know - all cryptos are CFD ... and to have a direct access so you should have some broker, or some bridge (as I remember - it was some article about - I did not find it now sorry).

By the way, I am not a specialist in it (some users will reply I hope).

 

I know that many brokers are proposing cryptos on MT5 ... but it is what I found for example - 

Crypto charts by Metatrader 5

 
Benjamin Boyle:

I think the question explains it.

Can I place a trade to buy or sell a physical asset?

No. MT5 is only speculative trading.

Yes if you mean trading stocks or Futures (Crypto I doubt it).

 
Benjamin Boyle:

I think the question explains it.

Can I place a trade to buy or sell a physical asset?

Yes you can..!!
 
with MT4 you can, i don't have the code but i know it's possible, it would be great to connect any exchange with metatrader, but it's not profitable for metaquotes, so they don't endorse it
 

For 'physical' Crypto you would have to validate your transaction on the blockchain.

Still not 'physical' (bunch of zeroes and ones) but certainly immutable and not a CFD.

This trading robot could be written, but only to buy Crypto, so you can not go short on the blockchain.

Besides that the leverage will be 1:1 and there won't be any broker in between.

If there is a broker in between, they are usually your opposite side and it will also usually be a CFD.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

For 'physical' Crypto you would have to validate your transaction on the blockchain.

Still not 'physical' (bunch of zeroes and ones) but certainly immutable and not a CFD.

This trading robot could be written, but only to buy Crypto, so you can not go short on the blockchain.

Besides that the leverage will be 1:1 and there won't be any broker in between.

If there is a broker in between, they are usually your opposite side and it will also usually be a CFD.

Cryptos are money, and the definition of money: something physical and two or more people (all the world) accept and use it in exchange for something else. Cryptos are physical, but really small otherwise it would not be called money. Also you can go short on the blockchain, you just have to rent some cryptos, sell them, wait for the price to go down, and give them back to the original owner, i agree that  1:1 leverage is a big problem, cryptos seem like a big disappointment anyway, nobody knows what's the future of this market
 

Point me to a short transaction on the blockchain.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Point me to a short transaction on the blockchain.

If someone sells bitcoins, he's going short, right? Anyway what do you think about this market future?
 

I think you do not understand blockchain technology.

Point me to a transaction on the blockchain where someone sold BTC and where this results in a positive position today.

This should not be hard, if it is true what you claim.

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