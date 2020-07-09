Can I trade physical assets or cryptos as opposed to CFDs with MT5?
I am not a specialist with 'physical assets vs CFDs' ... but as far as I know - all cryptos are CFD ... and to have a direct access so you should have some broker, or some bridge (as I remember - it was some article about - I did not find it now sorry).
By the way, I am not a specialist in it (some users will reply I hope).
I think the question explains it.
Can I place a trade to buy or sell a physical asset?
No. MT5 is only speculative trading.
Yes if you mean trading stocks or Futures (Crypto I doubt it).
I think the question explains it.
Can I place a trade to buy or sell a physical asset?
For 'physical' Crypto you would have to validate your transaction on the blockchain.
Still not 'physical' (bunch of zeroes and ones) but certainly immutable and not a CFD.
This trading robot could be written, but only to buy Crypto, so you can not go short on the blockchain.
Besides that the leverage will be 1:1 and there won't be any broker in between.
If there is a broker in between, they are usually your opposite side and it will also usually be a CFD.
For 'physical' Crypto you would have to validate your transaction on the blockchain.
Still not 'physical' (bunch of zeroes and ones) but certainly immutable and not a CFD.
This trading robot could be written, but only to buy Crypto, so you can not go short on the blockchain.
Besides that the leverage will be 1:1 and there won't be any broker in between.
If there is a broker in between, they are usually your opposite side and it will also usually be a CFD.
Point me to a short transaction on the blockchain.
I think you do not understand blockchain technology.
Point me to a transaction on the blockchain where someone sold BTC and where this results in a positive position today.
This should not be hard, if it is true what you claim.
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I think the question explains it.
Can I place a trade to buy or sell a physical asset?