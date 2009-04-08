Indicators: Indicator Strength

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Indicator Strength:

Basic indicator that displays the strength of a move, based either on either moving averages, MACD, or stochastics.

Author: Desmond ORegan

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This is a great work. Thank you for sharing. A great filter for my trading strategy

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How can this be modified to change the color in the histogram to YELLOW when values decrease above 0 and increase below 0?

Yellow would then represent a warning that the directional strength is decreasing.

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donmajor:

This is a great work. Thank you for sharing. A great filter for my trading strategy

What are the other indicators used in this chart?

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Great Indicator. My EA truned from LOSS to Profit when I used this indicator as filter to filter out false signals.


Results without Indicator


Results with Indicator as filter

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Great work on the Indi. Is there an EA available for the indicator?

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rocnation:

Great work on the Indi. Is there an EA available for the indicator?



really like the idea of this indicator but for some reason when I load onto chart, I am not seeing the histogram, do you have any suggestions? regards

Dave

 
Hi, great indicator! Is it avaliable for MT5?
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