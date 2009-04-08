Indicators: Indicator Strength
How can this be modified to change the color in the histogram to YELLOW when values decrease above 0 and increase below 0?
Yellow would then represent a warning that the directional strength is decreasing.
Great work on the Indi. Is there an EA available for the indicator?
rocnation:
Great work on the Indi. Is there an EA available for the indicator?
really like the idea of this indicator but for some reason when I load onto chart, I am not seeing the histogram, do you have any suggestions? regards
Dave
Hi, great indicator! Is it avaliable for MT5?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Indicator Strength:
Author: Desmond ORegan