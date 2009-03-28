Indicators: GG01 and GG01-101 indicator - page 2

New comment
[Deleted]  

Jehoiada wrote: I downloaded. When I clicked on the icon, I got a message, "Windows does not recognize this file type. " How do I install it? Do I need to download with a different browser? Thanks for your efforts. How has it worked for those who tried it? Can someone provide a % of success? Was there a solution to not having short signals?

ggekko wrote:

Ost:

Hi GGEKKO, thank you for your indicator ...

Here is the solution:

You need to install i-CAi indicator too, see the link in the first line of my description. After that it will work. Sorry, my failure.

I hope, it helps you. Please, give me a feedback!

 
Jehoiada:

Jehoiada wrote: I downloaded...



You can install it as all other indicators.

[Deleted]  

Hi thanks for the indicator, can you tell us which chart it is most acurate on

thanks again

Forxlads

 
forxlads:

Hi thanks for the indicator, can you tell us which chart it is most acurate on

thanks again

Forxlads

Any chart. It has less productivity when the market is flappy, nervous.

[Deleted]  

I love your indicator, thank you very much.

[Deleted]  
awise303:

I love your indicator, thank you very much.

Is there an Expert Advisor for this Indicator?

 
awise303:
awise303:

I love your indicator, thank you very much.

Is there an Expert Advisor for this Indicator?


There is not.

[Deleted]  
Is this available in AFL for AmiBroker? Is there any way that this can be converted from MQL4 to AFL?
[Deleted]  
Is this available in AFL for AmiBroker? Is there any way that this can be converted from MQL4 to AFL?
[Deleted]  

Hi,
I'm sorry, but the indicator still does not work properly. Shows only Long. Even when I installed i-cai (I save from codebase.mql4.com to programe Files/MT4/experts/indicators). MT I open, I open a chart I put i-cai indicator (appears only line), enter Indian-GG01 or 101 - still showing Long not showing Short.

 

12
New comment