Indicators: GG01 and GG01-101 indicator - page 2
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Jehoiada wrote: I downloaded. When I clicked on the icon, I got a message, "Windows does not recognize this file type. " How do I install it? Do I need to download with a different browser? Thanks for your efforts. How has it worked for those who tried it? Can someone provide a % of success? Was there a solution to not having short signals?
ggekko wrote:
Hi GGEKKO, thank you for your indicator ...
Here is the solution:
You need to install i-CAi indicator too, see the link in the first line of my description. After that it will work. Sorry, my failure.
I hope, it helps you. Please, give me a feedback!
Jehoiada wrote: I downloaded...
You can install it as all other indicators.
Hi thanks for the indicator, can you tell us which chart it is most acurate on
thanks again
Forxlads
Hi thanks for the indicator, can you tell us which chart it is most acurate on
thanks again
Forxlads
Any chart. It has less productivity when the market is flappy, nervous.
I love your indicator, thank you very much.
I love your indicator, thank you very much.
Is there an Expert Advisor for this Indicator?
I love your indicator, thank you very much.
Is there an Expert Advisor for this Indicator?
There is not.
Hi,
I'm sorry, but the indicator still does not work properly. Shows only Long. Even when I installed i-cai (I save from codebase.mql4.com to programe Files/MT4/experts/indicators). MT I open, I open a chart I put i-cai indicator (appears only line), enter Indian-GG01 or 101 - still showing Long not showing Short.