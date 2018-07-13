How know I close ticket by stop loss?

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Hello.

How know I closing ticket by stop loss?  or mql4 have any event about close ticket by stop loss ?

I'm not good English, so I draw simple cartoon for your understanding.

Thank you !


Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 

MT5 has trade events, MT4 doesn't.

Monitor the history count, if it changes find the last appropriate order and see if the close price is near the SL.

Don't depend on the comment, some brokers do not modify them.

 
whroeder1:

MT5 has trade events, MT4 doesn't.

Monitor the history count, if it changes find the last appropriate order and see if the close price is near the SL.

Don't depend on the comment, some brokers do not modify them.

Thank you.

Your asnwer helped me very much!

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