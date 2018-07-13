How know I close ticket by stop loss?
MT5 has trade events, MT4 doesn't.
Monitor the history count, if it changes find the last appropriate order and see if the close price is near the SL.
Don't depend on the comment, some brokers do not modify them.
whroeder1:
Don't depend on the comment, some brokers do not modify them.
MT5 has trade events, MT4 doesn't.
Monitor the history count, if it changes find the last appropriate order and see if the close price is near the SL.
Don't depend on the comment, some brokers do not modify them.
Thank you.
Your asnwer helped me very much!
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Hello.
How know I closing ticket by stop loss? or mql4 have any event about close ticket by stop loss ?
I'm not good English, so I draw simple cartoon for your understanding.
Thank you !