kernel32.dll

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[Deleted]  

hello,

i need kernel32.dll for version 4 build 1090.

can you help me?

 
Issam Kadhi:

hello,

i need kernel32.dll for version 4 build 1090.

can you help me?

kernel32.dll is part of the Windows operating system. It comes from Microsoft when you load Windows.

[Deleted]  
Anthony Garot:

kernel32.dll is part of the Windows operating system. It comes from Microsoft when you load Windows.

when i want to backtest an ea, this error appear:

2018.07.12 05:54:11.486 2011.02.01 00:00:00  Cannot call 'kernel32.dll::CreateFileW', 'kernel32.dll' is not loaded

can you help me how to fix it?

 

Try this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/5190

 

hello


enter to tools after options and make this



efter ok after close metatrader and restart it

[Deleted]  
Anthony Garot:

Try this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/5190

it don't help.

[Deleted]  
sahli hakim:

hello


enter to tools after options and make this



efter ok after close metatrader and restart it

i did this but the same result

 
Open the MT4 as administrator.
 
Issam Kadhi:

hello,

i need kernel32.dll for version 4 build 1090.

can you help me?

Try running the trading platform as administrator (right click on the app, then click 'Run as Administrator')

Worked for me.

 
 WHILE TRYING EA ON VPS .THE MASSAGE COMING THAT ''EA USES ''KERNEL32.DLL"  PLEASE REMOVE THE EXPERT AND MIGRATE  AGAIN ... WHAT TO DO TO SOLVE THIS ISSUE 
 
yogesh kshirsagar #:  WHILE TRYING EA ON VPS .THE MASSAGE COMING THAT ''EA USES ''KERNEL32.DLL"  PLEASE REMOVE THE EXPERT AND MIGRATE  AGAIN ... WHAT TO DO TO SOLVE THIS ISSUE 
  1. Don't SHOUT at us, that is very RUDE.
  2. The MetaQuotes does not allow DLLs. Other VPS may or may not.
There is no solve.
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