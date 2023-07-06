kernel32.dll
kernel32.dll is part of the Windows operating system. It comes from Microsoft when you load Windows.
when i want to backtest an ea, this error appear:
2018.07.12 05:54:11.486 2011.02.01 00:00:00 Cannot call 'kernel32.dll::CreateFileW', 'kernel32.dll' is not loaded
can you help me how to fix it?
Try this:
hello
enter to tools after options and make this
efter ok after close metatrader and restart it
Try this:
it don't help.
hello
enter to tools after options and make this
efter ok after close metatrader and restart it
i did this but the same result
hello,
i need kernel32.dll for version 4 build 1090.
can you help me?
Try running the trading platform as administrator (right click on the app, then click 'Run as Administrator')
Worked for me.
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hello,
i need kernel32.dll for version 4 build 1090.
can you help me?