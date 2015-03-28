Experts: AIS1 Trading Robot
1. AIS1 Trading Robot: Additional Information complements AIS1 Trading Robot: Instruction.
2. AIS1 Trading Robot is successor of ACB1 Expert Advisor.
3. Both AIS1 and ACB1 have:
3.1. almost the same MQL4 code;
3.2. almost the same trading strategy logic;
3.3. the same trading strategy settings, excluding Trail Factor, that is:
3.3.1. equal to 5.0 in AIS1 and in AIS101 modification,
3.3.2. equal to 10.0 in ACB1 and in AIS102 modification.
4. Trail Factor = 10.0 is best on backtest period 01.01.2008-15.02.2009.
5. Trail Factor = 5.0 is best on forward-test period 21.09.2008-15.02.2009.
6. Key parameters of built-in trading strategy Take Factor = 0.8 and Stop Factor = 1.0 are selected 19.09.2008.
7. Built-in trading strategy A System: EURUSD Daily Metrics uses:
7.1. daily timeframes for position opening decision;
7.2. 4-hour timeframes for trailing-stop.
8. AIS1 Trading Robot works only with EURUSD.
9. AIS1 Trading Robot works on any timeframe chart because it has direct access to timeframe data.
10. AIS1 Trading Robot must to:
10.1. raise deposit on EURUSD trends;
10.2. spare deposit on EURUSD ranging periods.
11. AIS2 Trading Robot, that now is being developed, is engineered to raise deposit in any market conditions.
12. AIS1 Trading Robot deposit requirements evaluation sample:
12.1. let standard lot size is 100000 EUR;
12.2. let minimal lot size is 0.01 of standard lot size;
12.3. then minimal allowed trading position is 1000 EUR;
12.4. distance between position opening price and Stop Loss price level may attain up to 0.05-0.10 USD for 1 EUR;
12.5. then for AIS1 Trading Robot minimal market risk of single order is approximately 50-100 EUR;
12.6. let Order Reserve size is equal to 0.04 of deposit value;
12.7. then deposit value should be greater than approximately 1250-2500 EUR or 2000-4000 USD.
2.1. AIS1 Trading Robot has following filenames:
2.1.1. "AIS102.MQ4" is name of MQL4 code file;
2.1.2. "AIS102.EX4" is name of executable file.
2.2. Download "AIS102.MQ4" file.
2.3. Find MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal directory that thereafter is denoted "%MT4%".
2.4. In most cases MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal directory is "C:/Program Files/MetaTrader 4".
2.5. Copy "AIS102.MQ4" file to "%MT4%/experts" directory.
2.6. Run MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal that thereafter is denoted "MetaTrader".
2.7. Press <F4> to run MetaEditor.
2.8. In MetaEditor press <Ctrl-O> to view "Open" dialog box.
2.9. Open "AIS102.MQ4" file in "%MT4%/experts" directory.
2.10. Inspect release date in line 8.
2.11. Inspect modification in line 9.
2.12. Press <F5> to compile code.
2.13. Press <F4> to return in MetaTrader.
2.14. In MetaTrader press <Ctrl-O> to view "Options" window.
2.15. In "Expert Advisors" tab of "Options" window:
2.15.1. set "Enable Expert Advisors"="On";
2.15.2. let "Disable experts when the account has been chanhed" be as is;
2.15.3. let "Disable experts when the profile has been chanhed" be as is;
2.15.4. set "Allow live trading"="On";
2.15.5. set "Ask manual confirmation"="Off";
2.15.6. let all other options be as is.
2.16. Push [OK] button of "Options" window.
2.17. Press <Ctrl-N> to view "Navigator" window.
2.18. Select "Common" tab of "Navigator" window.
2.19. Open "Expert Advisors" list.
2.20. Find "AIS102" item.
2.21. "AIS102" is short name of "AIS102.EX4" executable file.
2.22. Drag-and-drop "AIS102" on the chart.
2.23. "AIS102" window with "Common" tab will appear.
2.24. In "AIS102" window:
2.24.1. in "Common" group:
2.24.1.1. set "positions"="Long & Short",
2.24.1.1. let alerts options be as is;
2.24.2. in "Live Trading" group:
2.24.2.1. set "Allow live trading"="On",
2.24.2.2. set "Ask manual confirmation"="Off";
2.24.3. in "Safety" group let all options be as is.
2.25. Push [OK] button of "AIS102" window.
2.26. Smiling face with "AIS102" sign will appear at the top of the chart.
2.27. AIS1 Trading Robot is running.
2.28. Installation has been completed.
Hello Ais,
Which of these should I download: I have downloaded AIS101 and AIS102 modifications and also AIS1.MQ4 (27.0 Kb) View, I followed the installation detail, opened the "Expert Advisors" list but i cannot Find "AIS1**" item. Please tell the correct one that I should download with works with AIS1 Standard Indicator.
Many thanks .
Optime
Hello Optime
I have corrected AIS1 Trading Robot: Installation Instruction for single modification.
Best regards
Ais
Hello AIS,
Now I have downloaded AISI. In meta editor page I got 100 errors and some warning. After correcting all I got one error 0 warnings. How to correct that warning?
I am getting #define invalid define. I tried to correct it ,then more errors are coming. Can u please help me to correct that error. I really want to use your EA. I really hope that this EA will be a good luck for me.
Thanks
Sobha
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AIS1 Trading Robot:
Author: Airat Safin