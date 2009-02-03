Indicators: Mabel_Timeframes
Hi, starlimit03,
an extraordinary indicator. Can you install an alert ( sound, window )?
Thanks
j_l
1. why you cut-off real athor's name and copyrights?
#property copyright "Antonuk Oleg"
#property link "antonukoleg@gmail.com"
#property indicator_chart_window
extern int scaleX=20,
scaleY=20,
offsetX=35,
offsetY=20,
fontSize=20,
corner=2,
symbolCodeBuy=67,
symbolCodeSell=68,
symbolCodeNoSignal=73;
2. there is mulfunctions in this indicator (mod by starlimit03 or "StarLimit Software Corps.,")
leaves objects on the chart after deleting indi
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Mabel_Timeframes:
This indicator uses five different indicators from 6 different timeframes to give a signal. It is best used when the major timeframe signals agree with the lower timeframe signal except when scalping.
Author: olufikayo olowoyo