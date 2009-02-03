Indicators: Mabel_Timeframes

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Mabel_Timeframes:

This indicator uses five different indicators from 6 different timeframes to give a signal. It is best used when the major timeframe signals agree with the lower timeframe signal except when scalping.

Mabel_Timeframes

Author: olufikayo olowoyo

 

Hi, starlimit03,

an extraordinary indicator. Can you install an alert ( sound, window )?

Thanks

j_l

[Deleted]  

1. why you cut-off real athor's name and copyrights?

#property copyright "Antonuk Oleg"
#property link "antonukoleg@gmail.com"

#property indicator_chart_window

extern int scaleX=20,
scaleY=20,
offsetX=35,
offsetY=20,
fontSize=20,
corner=2,
symbolCodeBuy=67,
symbolCodeSell=68,
symbolCodeNoSignal=73;

2. there is mulfunctions in this indicator (mod by starlimit03 or "StarLimit Software Corps.,")

leaves objects on the chart after deleting indi

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