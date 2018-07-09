My simple EA does not enter in the market
Hello try this
double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); bool check=order.Buy(0.1,Symbol(),ask,0,0,NULL); ulong ticket=order.ResultOrder(); Print("Order Ticket : "+ticket); //change stops double sl=ask-500*Point(); double tp=ask+1000*Point(); bool modi=order.PositionModify(ticket,sl,tp);
Lorentzos Roussos:
Hello try this
Thank you so much for your answer... I just have a simple problem. When I compile the code there is an error
: 'order' - undeclared identifier SimpleBuyTrade.mq5 7 15
Do you know what is the problem?
Thank you so much for your help. It's working now
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Hi everyone,
Sorry to bother you for that but I am a beginner and I do not understand why my EA doe not work. I mean that the code is working but when I do a back-test, it seems that the EA doesn't enter in the market.
Could you maybe help me?
Best regards.
Stefan Hanssen