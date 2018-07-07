Moving Average in two color

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Hi, I modified Custom Moving Average to draw in two color, but in displays a gaps when changing direction. How to fix it?


 
Same as any colored line.

One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)

Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.

if down: downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].


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