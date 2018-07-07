Moving Average in two color
Same as any colored line.
See also HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)
Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.
if down: downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].
See also HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, I modified Custom Moving Average to draw in two color, but in displays a gaps when changing direction. How to fix it?