Pass variable to Panel

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Hello everybody.

I have a very simple piece of code that calculates candle size (current and previous).

Then, based on the simple panel sample, I created a panel with 2 labels.

I searched, but I was not able to find how to get the variables on the panel. I'm sure there is a way...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {    
//Previous candle
   int prevbodylength;
   if(Open[1]<Close[1]) prevbodylength=MathRound((Close[1]-Open[1])/myPoint); //Bull candle
   else prevbodylength=MathRound((Open[1]-Close[1])/myPoint); //Bear candle
//Previous candle

//Current candle     
   int currbodylength;
   if(Open[0]<=Close[0]) currbodylength=MathRound((Close[0]-Open[0])/myPoint); //Bull candle
   else currbodylength=MathRound((Open[0]-Close[0])/myPoint); //Bear candle
//Current Candle 
   
   ExtDialog.RefreshValues();
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I tried

m_LblPrevious.Text("Previous candle: "+prevbodylength);

...inside the RefreshValues() function of the Panel,but the code doesn't compile.

 

I don't see any panel.

And i don't see any error or error code.

You can assign text values with 

ObjectSetString();

And other values with

ObjectSetInteger();
 

Thank you for the suggestion.

This is the code that creates the error.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Refresh Values                                                   | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool CPanelDialog::RefreshValues()
  {
  m_LblTest1.Text("Prev: "+prevbodylength);
  m_LblTest2.Text("Curr: "+currbodylength);   
//--- succeed 
   return(true);  
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

And this is the panel I'm trying to build:

Panel

The panel interface is in a separate *.mqh file.

 

You have to pass the parameters to the function

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {    
//Previous candle
   int prevbodylength;
   if(Open[1]<Close[1]) prevbodylength=MathRound((Close[1]-Open[1])/myPoint); //Bull candle
   else prevbodylength=MathRound((Open[1]-Close[1])/myPoint); //Bear candle
//Previous candle

//Current candle     
   int currbodylength;
   if(Open[0]<=Close[0]) currbodylength=MathRound((Close[0]-Open[0])/myPoint); //Bull candle
   else currbodylength=MathRound((Open[0]-Close[0])/myPoint); //Bear candle
//Current Candle 
   
   ExtDialog.RefreshValues(prevbodylength,currbodylength);
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Refresh Values                                                   | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool CPanelDialog::RefreshValues(int prevbodylength,int currbodylength)
  {
  m_LblTest1.Text("Prev: "+prevbodylength);
  m_LblTest2.Text("Curr: "+currbodylength);   
//--- succeed 
   return(true);  
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Or make them into global variables.
 
Thank you! That did it.
 

Great.

So remember next time post all the relevant code.

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