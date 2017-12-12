Indicators: Extrapolator - page 2
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Thank you for this great indicator. It's a kind of "reductio ad absurdum" demonstration.
Saved me a lot of work, and helped me throwing out a lot of useless ideas about forex predictability based on signal processing.
sincerely
Pisak Janos
Thanks.
This is an interesting effort - I downloaded and started looking at it and didn't think that you could be sure some of the calculations were correct, so I inserted '#property strict' and started 'fixing' to get rid of all errors and warnings. I'm kinda lost on a few though - I'd love to see you do that update.....
Thanks.
Why do you think that strict is checking if the calculations are correct?
The calculations are going to remain exactly the same regardless of the "strict" or not. The compiler warnings and errors are not about calculation - but about compiler and how it handles the code with or without "strict". The results - when the code is "cleaned" from compiler expectations for the new code compatibility and when the rest is adjusted, is going to be exactly the same and nothing will be changed in the extrapolation calculations and results
Why do you think that strict is checking if the calculations are correct?
The calculations are going to remain exactly the same regardless of the "strict" or not. The compiler warnings and errors are not about calculation - but about compiler and how it handles the code with or without "strict". The results - when the code is "cleaned" from compiler expectations for the new code compatibility and when the rest is adjusted, is going to be exactly the same and nothing will be changed in the extrapolation calculations and results
Property strict is your friend. It helps the programmer ensure values are typed and passed correctly, un-initialized variables are not used as initialized variables, arrays are not overrun, etc. Strict doesn't make the calculations correct - but it does prevent or help avoid many programmatic errors. The old MT4 compiler /not strict compiler /was very forgiving (vague) on variable scope, initialization, type assignment, etc. It may be all variables in this are used, passed and and initialized correctly. But, this is a nice piece of work, and I think it deserves the update to the more modern coding standards that are enforced by using strict.