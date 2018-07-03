how to
Enable Tools → options → Trade → One click trading.
From this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/143892 -
To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upper left corner, a context menu command or Alt+T shortcut.
New Version of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal Build 482: one click trading panel and publishing screenshots of charts on MQL5.com
- 2013.03.09
- www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 482 Terminal: Added one click trading panel: To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upp...
Sergey Golubev:
From this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/143892 -
To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upper left corner, a context menu command or Alt+T shortcut.
Thanks
whroeder1:
Enable Tools → options → Trade → One click trading.
Enable Tools → options → Trade → One click trading.
Thanks
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how do I display the sell and buy boxes
Please look at the picture