how to

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how do I display  the sell and buy boxes 


Please look at the picture

Files:
buy_sell.jpg  42 kb
 
Enable Tools → options → Trade → One click trading.
 

From this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/143892 -

To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upper left corner, a context menu command or Alt+T shortcut.

New Version of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal Build 482: one click trading panel and publishing screenshots of charts on MQL5.com
New Version of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal Build 482: one click trading panel and publishing screenshots of charts on MQL5.com
  • 2013.03.09
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 482 Terminal: Added one click trading panel: To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upp...
 
 
Sergey Golubev:

From this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/143892 -

To show/hide one click trading panel, use the icon in the upper left corner, a context menu command or Alt+T shortcut.

Thanks

 
whroeder1:
Enable Tools → options → Trade → One click trading.

Thanks

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